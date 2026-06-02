Maharashtra Fisheries Department Opens Admissions For 136th Batch Of Marine Training Programme At Versova Centre For Young Fishermen |

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen the fisheries sector and create a skilled workforce among coastal communities, the Maharashtra Fisheries Department has launched the admission process for the 136th batch of its six-month training programme on Marine Fisheries, Sailing and Marine Diesel Engine Maintenance and Operation. The programme will be conducted at the Fisheries Training Centre in Versova, Mumbai, and applications have been invited from eligible young fishermen across the state.

Training scheduled from July 1 to December 31, 2026

The training programme aims to equip participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills required in the modern fisheries industry. Trainees will receive instruction in sailing techniques, marine safety practices, operation and maintenance of marine diesel engines, and the use of advanced fishing equipment. The course is expected to enhance employment opportunities for youth engaged in traditional fishing activities while promoting the adoption of modern technology in the sector.

According to the Fisheries Department, the training session will be held from July 1 to December 31, 2026. Trainees belonging to families below the poverty line (BPL) will be charged a nominal fee of ₹100 per month, while other participants will be required to pay ₹450 per month.

Applicants must be aged 18-35 with two years fishing experience

To be eligible for admission, applicants must be active fishermen aged between 18 and 35 years and should be in good physical health. Candidates must be able to swim, have passed at least Class IV, and possess a minimum of two years of fishing experience. They must also hold an Aadhaar card or biometric identity card. In addition, applications must include a recommendation from the concerned fishermen’s organisation. BPL applicants are required to submit a valid certificate issued by the relevant Group Development Officer.

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Interested candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format, along with the required documents and recommendation from their Fishermen Cooperative Society, to the Fisheries Training Centre, Pandurang Ramle Marg, Tere Galli, Versova, Mumbai–61, on or before June 19, 2026.

Officials said the initiative is expected to boost technical expertise in the fisheries sector, improve safety standards, and enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Maharashtra’s coastal fishing communities.

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