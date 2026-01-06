Mumbai’s ‘Voiceless’ Voters Find Their Roar As Animal Welfare Takes Centre Stage In BMC Polls 2026

BMC Elections 2026 see animal welfare activists mobilise across Mumbai, threatening to boycott the BJP over alleged anti-animal policies | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 05: An unexpected force has disrupted the traditional political narrative in Mumbai as it gears up for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15.

Animal welfare activists, feeders and rescuers are actively mobilising under a unified campaign, threatening to boycott major parties or shift their support to independent candidates over what they call a “blatant betrayal” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voiceless animals take centre stage in election discourse

Gone are the days when the role of animals in elections was restricted to party symbols, as the 2026 BMC elections are witnessing voiceless creatures taking centre stage.

Compassionate citizens of Mumbai have shifted the narrative of development from a human-centric approach to a more holistic one that includes animals and birds, referring to them as the “victims of political decisions”.

Supreme Court directions trigger fresh tensions

The tension reached a boiling point following recent Supreme Court directions concerning the management of street dogs in high-density areas such as schools and hospitals.

The Maharashtra government rushed to issue a government resolution ordering civic bodies to comply with the directions, followed by a series of orders directing the removal of stray dogs from sports complexes, highways and schools. Teachers’ associations have publicly opposed the directive.

Activists allege illegal relocation of community animals

Activists allege that the BJP-led state government and the BMC administration have used these orders as a shield to carry out mass, illegal relocations of community animals without providing the necessary shelter infrastructure.

At a press conference organised by animal welfare groups at the Mumbai Press Club on Friday, activists unanimously alleged that while authorities rushed to follow directives to shift strays to shelters, they skipped earlier directions to submit data on shelter and veterinary infrastructure.

Mass protest and election boycott announced

On Sunday, more than 1,000 citizens joined the nationwide ‘Do or Die’ protest in Andheri (West)’s Lokhandwala to protest against what they described as the government’s “anti-animal” policies.

Several animal welfare groups announced that they will not vote for any political party in the upcoming BMC elections and will introduce their own candidates and a political party that is compassionate towards all creatures.

Animal lovers speak out against harassment

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at PAL Foundation, said, “Animal lovers are harassed by people for feeding community animals. If the government had implemented the sterilisation and vaccination programme properly, humans and animals would live in peace. Now, the voiceless animals are suffering, and animal lovers are facing persecution.”

Pathak also announced that around 10,000 members and volunteers of the PAL Foundation will not vote for any political party in the BMC elections.

Kabutar khanas add to BJP’s discomfort

Mumbai’s historic kabutar khanas have also played a key role in the movement. The government’s decision to shut down pigeon feeding spots across the city caused major resentment among animal lovers as well as the Jain community, traditionally a BJP-supporting group.

Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay, who is at the forefront of the movement, announced the formation of the Jal Kalyan political party.

Discontent grows among BJP workers

Many ground-level BJP workers across wards have expressed discontent with the party’s stand against voiceless animals and have distanced themselves from campaigning.

Former BJP campaigner turns independent candidate

Sneha Visariya, founder of Just Smile Charitable Trust, who had campaigned for the BJP’s candidate for Ward 225 as ward president during the 2017 BMC election, is now contesting independently following the kabutar khana controversy. She is also one of the petitioners who moved the Bombay High Court against the BMC for restricting pigeon feeding.

Claims of manufactured health scare

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Visariya said, “People have been feeding pigeons for the last 100 years. Till date, there was no problem of hypersensitive pneumonitis and other propaganda, which has suddenly popped up prior to the BMC elections. In 2019, the BMC tried the same, but it wasn’t effective, so this time they used social media.”

Also Watch:

Voiceless lobby shows political muscle

With thousands of organised volunteers across Mumbai’s 227 wards, the “voiceless” lobby is proving it has a very loud bite. As the January 15 polling day approaches, the BJP may find that ignoring the city’s four-legged residents has alienated a very human and very angry voting bloc.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/