Mumbai's Vikhroli Police Recover ₹12 Lakh Gold Jewellery Lost By Teacher In Auto-Rickshaw Using CCTV Trail | ChatGPT

Mumbai: A school teacher, who had forgotten her bag containing gold jewellery worth around ₹12 lakh in an auto-rickshaw, got back her valuables within a few hours, thanks to the Vikhroli police.

Manjula Dighe, 39, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East, approached the cops at around 3pm on Friday after the shocking realisation struck her.

After returning from her native, she had hailed an auto from the Vikhroli station to her residence. After reaching home, Dighe panicked after failing to find the bag containing the valuables, including a fourtola mangalsutra worth ₹6 lakh, a two-tola necklace of ₹3 lakh and a pair of earrings valued at ₹3 lakh.

Acting swiftly, the police formed a team, led by detection officer PSI Yogesh Chinchole. Footage from 30 to 35 CCTVs helped to traced the auto.