 Mumbai's Traffic At Standstill As Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: As heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Sunday, waterlogging brought the city's traffic to a standstill. Several vehicles were stranded in Wadala, Matunga, Sion and Dadar.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall On Mumbai

According to Mumbai traffic police, rising water levels caused some automobiles to break down in the middle of the road. Cops tried to push the vehicles to the roadside to avoid further congestion, but it was challenging due to unabated rains.

“Our officers managed to push the vehicles to the side and eventually handled the situation. In the Matunga-Sion areas, up to six vehicles were stranded,” said a traffic cop.

Locals Scramble To Safety

As the water level continued to rise near Ruia College in Matunga, locals on the streets scrambled to safety, while many struggled to move their vehicles.

article-image

“I moved my vehicle from the Ruia college premises to the Hindu Colony,” said one resident. Similar scenes played out at Chembur, Dadar TT, Linking Road, SV Road, Bandra and Khar. The vehicular movement stopped at the Milan, Andheri, Maharashtra Nagar (in Trombay), and Khar subways. Water levels in these areas increased beyond the safe limit for vehicles.

According to traffic police, the Maharashtra Nagar subway was flooded up to 4.5 feet followed by the Andheri subway (2 feet) and the Khar subway (1.5 feet). The Andheri subway's southbound traffic was diverted via the Gokhale bridge, while northbound traffic was re-routed via Thackeray bridge

