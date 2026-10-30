Mumbai’s Sion Flyover Reopens After 2 Years, BEST Restores 14 Bus Routes To Ease Commuter Travel | X - smitadeshmukh

Mumbai: Commuters travelling between Sion, Dharavi and adjoining areas will see improved bus connectivity from Friday, with BEST restoring 14 bus routes following the reopening of the Sion road overbridge (ROB). The routes, which were discontinued or affected during the flyover’s demolition and reconstruction, will reconnect residential pockets in Dharavi, Kurla, Mahim and Kalanagar with Sion and other parts of Mumbai. BEST has also revised the operations of two air-conditioned bus services to improve connectivity and streamline routes through the area.

Fourteen Bus Routes To Resume

The restored services include A-7, 11, A-22, 29, 181, 255, C-305, A-312, 341, 348, A-375, A-376, 411 and AC-505. The reopening is expected to ease the inconvenience faced by commuters who had to rely on alternative routes during the bridge work. Several services will resume their earlier alignments, while others will operate through revised routes to account for local road connectivity.

Routes 181, 255 and 348, running from Rani Laxmibai Chowk towards Kalanagar, will operate via Sant Rohidas Marg and Pila Bungalow junction. On the return journey, buses will pass through Sant Chennayya Marg, Dharavi depot, Naik Nagar and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. Routes A-312 and 341 will resume their earlier alignment via Road No. 8 and Sant Rohidas Marg, while A-375 will connect Everardnagar with Kalanagar through Vasantrao Naik Marg and Sion.

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Changes To Air-Conditioned Bus Services

BEST has also changed the operations of AC routes A-176 and A-463. Route A-176, connecting Akashganga Society and Dharavi depot, will operate as a circular service via Dharavi depot and Hinduja Hospital in Mahim. Route A-463, connecting Veer Hutatma Bhai Kotwal Udyan Plaza with Sion, will also run as a circular service through Labour Camp, Sulochana Shetty Marg and Lokmanya Tilak Hospital before reaching Rani Laxmibai Chowk. Its total route length will be 11.4 km.

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