Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Extends ₹10 Crore Financial Aid To Drought-Hit Farmers Across Maharashtra |

Mumbai: The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, Prabhadevi, has donated Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support farmers and citizens affected by drought in various parts of Maharashtra.

Trust Officials Hand Over Cheque To CM Devendra Fadnavis

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, November 9, by trust chairman Sadanand Sarvankar, who holds the rank of Minister of State, and treasurer Acharya Pawan Kumar Tripathi.

The trust management committee decided to extend the financial assistance as part of its social commitment to provide relief to drought-affected farmers and other citizens facing hardship due to the prevailing situation.

Trustees And Executive Officer Attend Cheque Handover

Trustees Meena Kamble, Mahesh Mudaliar, Gopal Dalvi, Jitendra Raut, Manisha Tupe and Sudarshan Sangale, along with executive officer Rakhi Chavan, were present on the occasion.

The trust had also contributed Rs 10 crore towards relief efforts last year when several parts of Maharashtra were affected by floods following heavy rainfall.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/