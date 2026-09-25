Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Elaborate Arrangements For Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi On September 29 Amid Expected Devotee Rush | BL Soni

Mumbai: The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust at Prabhadevi has announced elaborate arrangements for devotees expected to visit the temple on Tuesday, September 29, on the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

The temple trust has made arrangements for regulated darshan, separate queues, medical facilities, drinking water, mobile toilets, fire-safety equipment and additional security measures in view of the anticipated rush.

According to the schedule issued by the trust, the early morning aarti will be held between 3.30 am and 3.50 am, followed by the noon naivedya from 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm. The evening dhuparti will be held at 7 pm, followed by the Mahapuja from 7.15 pm to 8.10 pm and Maha Aarti from 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm. Darshan will resume after the rituals.

On the day of the festival, devotees will be allowed darshan in designated time slots, beginning from 1.30 am. Entry to the mandap is scheduled to close at 11.45 pm, though the timings may be adjusted depending on the crowd and religious ceremonies.

The trust has created separate colour-coded routes for women, men, general devotees and senior citizens, newborns and persons with disabilities. Special arrangements have also been made for devotees requiring assistance.

Free tea will be provided to devotees with the support of sponsors. The temple premises will also have drinking-water facilities, fans, lighting and mobile toilets.

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Two ambulances, including a cardiac ambulance, and medical teams will be stationed in the temple and mandap areas. Fire engines and firefighting equipment will also be deployed at Rajeshbhaji Udyan as part of the safety arrangements.

The trust has said CCTV cameras, baggage scanners, and walkie-talkies will be used for security and crowd management. Megaphones will also be used to relay instructions to devotees.

Devotees have been advised not to carry electronic devices such as cameras and laptops while coming for darshan.

The trust has also made arrangements for a direct view of the deity through LED/LCD screens inside the mandap.

With the Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) operational, devotees have been advised to make use of the Metro service. In addition, the trust has arranged 15 private air-conditioned buses with 20 seats each for devotees travelling between Dadar railway station and the Siddhivinayak temple. The buses will operate via Ravindra Natya Mandir and the Riddhi entrance.