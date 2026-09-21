 Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Conducts Parthiv Ganpati Idol Immersion Amid Dhol-Tasha & Devotees
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Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Conducts Parthiv Ganpati Idol Immersion Amid Dhol-Tasha & Devotees

The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust conducted the immersion ceremony of the Parthiv Ganpati idol in Mumbai on Sunday evening. A devotional procession featuring dhol-tasha, traditional music and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” was attended by trustees and a large number of devotees.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Conducts Parthiv Ganpati Idol Immersion Amid Dhol-Tasha & Devotees
Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Conducts Parthiv Ganpati Idol Immersion Amid Dhol-Tasha & Devotees | File photo

Mumbai: The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust conducted the immersion ceremony of the Parthiv Ganpati idol installed at the temple, amid the beats of dhol-tasha and traditional musical instruments on Sunday evening. 

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A procession carrying the idol was taken out from the temple amid devotional chants and music. The idol was subsequently immersed as per traditional rituals in a devotional atmosphere.

A large number of devotees participated in the immersion ceremony, with the temple premises and surrounding area reverberating with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya”.

The ceremony was attended by Nyas president Sadanand Sarvankar; Acharya Pawan Tripathi, treasurer; trustees Rahul Londhe, Mahesh Mudliar, Sudarshan Sangale and Manisha Tupe; and executive officer Rakhi Chavan.

The temple trust said the ceremony was conducted in accordance with traditional rituals and witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees.

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