Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Remain Firecracker-Free This Diwali As BMC Plans Warning Boards & Police Monitoring | X

Mumbai: Ahead of the Diwali festival, bursting firecrackers will not be allowed at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar. The massive ground is a public place located right in the middle of a dense residential area.

BMC To Enforce Firecracker Ban

"As per the Bombay High Court order, bursting firecrackers at a public place is not allowed. Accordingly, this year it will be ensured there are no firecrackers at the Shivaji Park ground. Information boards will be placed in the area for public information, and the local police station will also be informed about the same," said Yogesh Desai, assistant municipal commissioner, G-North ward.

Residents Seek Strict Police Action

Meanwhile, the Shivaji Park Residents Advanced Locality Management (ALM) has written to the Senior Police Inspector, Shivaji Park police station, urging disciplinary action against those who violate the guidelines of the Bombay High Court on not bursting firecrackers in public places like Shivaji Park. The ALM has requested the police to continuously monitor and patrol the park to restrict the use of the ground for bursting firecrackers, and place information boards informing and warning violators.

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Concerns Over Noise And Air Pollution

"The Mumbai Police would be quite aware of the verdict of Bombay High Court orders dated 22 September 2026 not to burst crackers in public places, open grounds and public roads under the Noise Pollution Regulation Rules and Environment Protection Act of 1986. We, the residents of Shivaji Park, every year are highly disturbed by the noise and air pollution of firecrackers by the hundreds of people who gather to burst crackers and disregard that there are many senior citizens in the vicinity of the park and adjoining lanes. We are also writing a petition to the Shivaji Park Police Station to take stringent action against those who breach the guidelines of bursting firecrackers mandated by the High Court," the ALM letter says.

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