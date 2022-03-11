Mumbai's second viewing deck at Walkeshwar coming up soon

Mumbai is all set to receive its second viewing deck which will be built at the Walkeshwar area in South Mumbai. It is expected to open to the public by March-end.

The deck, which is a part of Aaditya Thackeray’s concept of Tactical Urbanism, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore.

It will be constructed on a stormwater outfall drain and will offer spectacular views of Marine Drive and the Arabian Sea. Moreover, it will have decorative arches and benches for seating and will be able to accommodate 400 people (as compared to 300 at the Dadar Chowpatty deck).

"There are many new things installed during the construction of the deck. There are arches below which add beauty to the deck. We have planned to construct this deck in such a way that it will appear as if it is floating on the sea. The shape of the deck is also made like a mushroom,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D Ward, Prashant Gaikwad told the Free Press Journal.

The lighting will be powered by solar panels at adjacent police chowky and unlike its Dadar counterpart, lighting will be provided below deck as well.

Just like the one in Dadar and Worli, I’m keen that all our storm water outfalls have viewing decks. Yesterday, visited the on going work at Walkeshwar, joined by colleague @AslamShaikh_MLA ji, to review the final touches to the viewing deck. pic.twitter.com/WmuEXoK2wG — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 10, 2022

