Mumbai's 'Samatecha Garba' Brings Over 200 Together To Promote Equality, Fraternity & Social Harmony |

Mumbai: More than 200 people participated in ‘Samatecha Garba’ (Garba for Equality), organised by the Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) and Mumbai for Peace at Tilak Bhavan, Dadar, during the weekend. The event promoted equality, fraternity and social harmony, and featured the prize distribution ceremony of the Reels Competition 2026.

The initiative sought to challenge discrimination based on caste, religion and gender, advocating inclusive participation in garba celebrations. The organisers said the festival should promote equality and fraternity rather than become a space for exclusion.

The reels competition, organised around Independence Day and National Science Day, aimed to promote scientific temper, rational thinking and social awareness through social media.

Sambuddha Mahendra Wagh won first prize, followed by Sarika Bira Shinde and Diksha Brahmane in second and third places, respectively. Iram Khan Mansuri and Durga Borale received consolation prizes.

The organisers said such initiatives were essential to counter discrimination and strengthen social harmony, with equality, scientific temper, rationality and humanity as guiding values.

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