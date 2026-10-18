Durga Puja 2026: Arunachal Pradesh's Bamboo Pandal Showcases Tribal Heritage In Doimukh | X

The Durga Puja Celebration Committee in Doimukh, located in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, is celebrating Durga Puja 2026 with a uniquely designed bamboo pandal showcasing the state's rich tribal heritage. The pandal features intricate bamboo craftsmanship that transforms the structure into a showcase of local tribal art and architecture.

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Bamboo Pandal In Arunachal Pradesh

India is celebrating Shardiya Navratri and Durga Puja 2026 with regional fervour. In Arunachal Pradesh, Durga Puja is being celebrated in a unique way. The Durga Puja Celebration Committee in Papum Pare district is celebrating the festival with a uniquely designed bamboo pandal showcasing the state's tribal heritage.

The distinctive structure brings together festive celebrations and local cultural elements, highlighting the region's traditional craftsmanship. Bamboo, a widely used natural material in the Northeast, serves as the central element of the pandal's design, reflecting the region's connection with nature and its indigenous traditions.

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Bamboo Pandal Highlights Arunachal Pradesh's Cultural Heritage

The bamboo pandal is a key attraction of the Durga Puja celebrations in Doimukh. Its design draws attention to the cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh, where indigenous communities have long incorporated bamboo into architecture, handicrafts and everyday life.

The pandal offers a blend of religious observance and cultural expression, allowing devotees and visitors to experience Durga Puja through the lens of Arunachal Pradesh's heritage.

Durga Puja Celebrations In Arunachal Pradesh

Durga Puja is celebrated across India with prayers, cultural programmes, elaborate decorations and community gatherings. While West Bengal is particularly known for its grand pandals and traditional festivities, the festival is also observed in several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh.

In different regions, local communities often incorporate their cultural traditions into the celebrations, giving the festival a distinctive regional identity.