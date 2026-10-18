Guwahati Airport Launches ‘Utsav Aarambh’ To Showcase Assam's Culture And Traditions; What's Special About It | X

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, has launched ‘Utsav Aarambh’, a festive initiative aimed at showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, traditional cuisine and local craftsmanship to travellers. The initiative has been taken during the time when the country is celebrating Shardiya Navratri and Durga Puja.

The initiative also features cultural performances, local handicrafts, traditional food and a book fair at its Arrival Village.

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Guwahati Airport Launches Utsav Aarambh

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has launched a new festive initiative, Utsav Aarambh. The celebrations include live music and cultural performances which reflects the spirit of Durga Puja. Visitors can also explore local handicrafts and sample traditional sweets and a variety of chaats at food stalls set up at the Arrival Village.

A book fair has been organised alongside the cultural and food stalls, aiming to offer passengers and visitors a glimpse of Assam's vibrant traditions and cultural identity.

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What Is Utsav Aarambh?

‘Utsav Aarambh’ is a cultural initiative designed to bring the festive spirit to Guwahati Airport by creating a space where travellers can experience elements of Assam's heritage.

The Arrival Village serves as the venue for the initiative, bringing together different aspects of the region's culture. From traditional performances to locally made handicrafts, the initiative offers visitors an opportunity to explore the state's artistic and cultural diversity while passing through the airport.

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A Glimpse Of Northeast Culture

One of the key highlights of ‘Utsav Aarambh’ is its focus on local culture and traditions. Cultural performances provide a platform to showcase regional art forms, while handicraft displays highlight the skills of local artisans.

Traditional cuisine offers visitors an opportunity to discover Assam's culinary heritage. Meanwhile, the book fair encourages reading and provides a platform for literary exploration.

By bringing these elements together in an airport setting, the initiative seeks to give passengers and travellers a platform to experience the Northeast's rich cultural traditions.