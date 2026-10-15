What Is Yaba Tablets? Assam Reports Major Drug Seizures Worth Hundreds Of Crores In 2026

Assam has reported several major seizures of Yaba tablets this year as part of its crackdown on drug trafficking, with the estimated value of the seized contraband running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

In his latest post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Cachar Police recovered 2.3 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 57.5 crore from a secret chamber in a truck. Two persons were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

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One of the biggest reported hauls this year was the seizure of 109.2 kg of Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 327 crore, in Hailakandi district in September. Other reported seizures included around 60 kg of tablets valued at Rs 168 crore in August and 40,000 tablets with an estimated street value of Rs 10 crore in October.

What Are Yaba Tablets?

Yaba tablets are synthetic drugs that typically contain methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, combined with caffeine. Often known as “crazy medicine”, these tablets are associated with illicit drug trafficking and are commonly found in parts of Southeast Asia.

Methamphetamine stimulates the central nervous system and can increase alertness and energy. However, its use can also lead to serious health consequences, including dependence, anxiety, paranoia, cardiovascular problems and other psychiatric complications.

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Yaba is illegal in India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The manufacture, possession, sale and trafficking of such substances can attract stringent legal penalties, depending on the substance, quantity and circumstances of the offence.

The repeated seizures highlight the scale of suspected narcotics trafficking through Assam.