Mumbai’s Raza Academy Criticises Shakira’s Planned Jeddah Concert After Saudi F1 GP 2026 Cancellation

Raza Academy criticises the planned Shakira concert in Jeddah, calling it inappropriate amid ongoing conflict in the region | File Photo

Mumbai, April 17: Even though the war in the Persian Gulf caused the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2026 in Jeddah this week, Muslim groups in Mumbai have criticised the earlier plans for a post-race concert by superstar Shakira.

Concert plans draw criticism amid regional conflict

The pop artist was set to perform a post-race concert at the Formula 1 event on April 19 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit following the race’s conclusion. The race and the concert have been called off because of the ongoing regional conflict and safety concerns.

The Raza Academy, a Mumbai-based organisation, criticised the Saudi Arabian government, expressing deep concern over its readiness to host the event amid ongoing violence and humanitarian distress in Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon.

In a statement issued by its founder, Mohammad Saeed Noori, the organisation described the event as “highly inappropriate and condemnable,” particularly given the suffering of Muslims in conflict-affected regions.

The group expressed dismay at the fact that the concert had been planned at Jeddah, the gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, and located approximately 80 kilometres from the holy city of Mecca.

Event linked to Vision 2030, raises cultural concerns

This high-profile event aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to establish the Kingdom as a premier global entertainment hub. Organisers were expecting Shakira’s performance to boost international tourism and race attendance significantly.

While the event is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision to lift entertainment restrictions in the orthodox country, religious groups have warned about cultural shifts.

"The Saudi Arabian government claims to be the custodian of the shrines at Mecca and Medina. It is haram in Islam to make women dance to song and music. Islam was founded in that land and they had planned this event," said Noori.

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The organisation stated that Noori believes hosting such programmes during a period of bloodshed reflects a disregard for Islamic values and the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

The group added that organising entertainment events near sacred religious sites risks turning these areas into centres of moral decline, with potentially serious long-term consequences.

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