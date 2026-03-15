US-Iran-Israel War: Formula 1 Cancels Bahrain & Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Amid Rising Security Fears

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Formula One has confirmed that the 2026 races in Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will not take place in April after escalating conflict in the Middle East raised serious safety and logistical concerns for the sport. The decision was announced ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, with officials concluding that the risks linked to the ongoing Iran war made it impossible to stage the events safely.

Both races were originally scheduled as early-season rounds of the Formula One World Championship, with Bahrain set to host on April 12 and Saudi Arabia on April 19. However, the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has led to missile strikes and heightened tensions across the region, creating uncertainty around travel, security, and the movement of equipment required for the championship.

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The cancellations leave a five-week gap in the calendar between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3. As a result, the 2026 championship schedule is expected to drop from 24 races to 22 unless replacement rounds are added later in the year, though organizers say rescheduling remains unlikely due to the already packed calendar.

Other support categories scheduled alongside the F1 races, including Formula 2, Formula 3, and F1 Academy, will also skip their Middle Eastern rounds.

Despite the cancellations, Formula 1 officials thanked promoters in both countries and expressed hope that the championship will return once stability returns to the region. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia remain key destinations on the F1 calendar, and the sport says it looks forward to racing there again when conditions allow.