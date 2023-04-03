Mumbai’s public transport among the cheapest in terms of global standards: Report | PTI

Mumbai has the cheapest public transport in the world, according to analysts from global ticketing discount firm Picodi.

The company arrived at the conclusion after researching public transport fares in 45 cities across the world and juxtaposing transport expenses with average local wages.

However, when comparing monthly passes within India, citizens of Mumbai must pay the highest price—₹3,570. In India, Nagpur has the cheapest monthly pass (₹ 370).

Public transport free in 3 cities

According to the report, public transportation is completely free for citizens in three of the 45 cities—Luxembourg, Tallinn, Estonia's capital, and Valletta, Malta's capital.

The most expensive single tickets in the ranking can be found in London ($5.19), Zurich ($4.75), and Oslo ($3.91). The highest monthly pass prices, on the other hand, are paid by residents of London ($271), Dublin ($166), and New York ($127). A monthly pass in Mumbai, for comparison, costs only $15.

As per the report, Mumbai is among the cheapest cities in this ranking—a monthly pass costs ₹1,250, which is only 2.4 percent of the average net wage in Mumbai.

A V Shenoy, senior transport expert with Mumbai Mobility Forum & Mumbai Vikas Samiti told Mid Day that a monthly pass in Mumbai looks costly in comparison with those of other cities in India but it is still very low by global standards.