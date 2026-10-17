Mumbai's Powai Lake Water May Be Used For Drinking As BMC Plans Advanced Purification Study Amid Water Concerns | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Amid a current water situation, the BMC plans to assess the feasibility of advanced purification technology or upgrades to the existing treatment plant at Powai Lake after ongoing rejuvenation works are completed. The move aims to enable the earliest possible use of lake water for drinking or other civic purposes, subject to technical feasibility and water quality standards.

BMC focuses on lake rejuvenation

In July, BJP corporator Prakash More moved a notice of motion seeking the use of treated lake water. In its reply, the civic administration said efforts were underway to tackle sewage inflow, desilt the lake and clear water hyacinth.

"Of the 18 culverts and several seasonal streams around the lake, some discharge sewage into it. The BMC is working to stop the inflow and ensure sewage treatment. NGO Green Yatra has been appointed to assess desilting feasibility, with IIT Bombay advising on methods and silt disposal and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) helping protect aquatic life and biodiversity," stated the BMC.

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Purification upgrades under consideration

Meanwhile, two harvesting machines are being used to remove water hyacinth and floating waste. "We will consider advanced purification technology or upgrades to existing treatment infrastructure only after these works are completed, with any future use of lake water subject to technical feasibility and water quality standards," said a senior civic official.

Powai Lake, located in Mumbai and spread across 557 acres with a 10.2-km perimeter and an estimated storage capacity of 5,455 million litres (ML), currently supplies around 10.3 ML of non-potable water daily. The water is used by Aarey Milk Colony for gardening and cattle feed-related purposes, and by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for industrial use. At present, the lake water is not fit for drinking.

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Mumbai's water supply outlook

Mumbai draws its water from seven lakes—Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna—located across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and parts of Thane, Nashik and Palghar districts. According to the BMC, available water stocks could last until May next year. With the 10% cut in place, supplies could potentially last until September 2027.

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