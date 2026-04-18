 Mumbai's Pantnagar Police Show Bravery; Chain-Snatcher Nabbed In Filmy Chase, Constable honoured | Video
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HomeMumbaiMumbai's Pantnagar Police Show Bravery; Chain-Snatcher Nabbed In Filmy Chase, Constable honoured | Video

Mumbai's Pantnagar Police Show Bravery; Chain-Snatcher Nabbed In Filmy Chase, Constable honoured | Video

A Pantnagar police constable displayed swift action by chasing and apprehending a chain-snatching accused after a dramatic early morning incident at Pushpavihar Junction. The suspects targeted a 74-year-old woman and fled on a motorcycle, but one was caught on the spot. The stolen chain was recovered, and the constable was honoured for his bravery.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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Mumbai's Pantnagar Police Show Bravery; Chain-Snatcher Nabbed In Filmy Chase, Constable honoured | Video | X / FPJ

Mumbai: In a display of swift and courageous policing, a constable from Pantnagar Police Station apprehended a chain-snatching accused after a dramatic chase in the early hours at Pushpavihar Junction.

The incident occurred when two accused  Irfan and Mohammad Ali Shaukat Ali Mirza  allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 74-year-old woman, identified as Kishori Mehta, and attempted to flee on a motorcycle.

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Police constable Ravindra Kurhe, who was on patrol at the time, noticed the incident and immediately sprang into action. Displaying alertness and bravery, he chased the accused  in a filmi-style pursuit and successfully apprehended Mohammad Ali Shaukat Ali Mirza on the spot.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the stolen gold chain has been recovered from the accused. In recognition of his prompt action and bravery, Senior Police Inspector Lata Sutar honoured constable Ravindra Kurhe for his commendable work.

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