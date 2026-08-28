Mumbai's NSCI In Legal Trouble? BMC Moves To Cancel Worli Club's Lease Over Spike In Non-Sporting Events Held At Premises

National Sports Club of India’s (NSCI) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed cancellation of the National Sports Club of India’s (NSCI) lease for its Worli premises, alleging that the club violated lease conditions by hosting a large number of non-sporting events without obtaining prior civic permission.

The civic body issued a show-cause notice dated August 17, 2026, to the NSCI secretary, citing an alleged breach of Condition No. 15 of the lease agreement dated May 11, 1993. The condition requires the club to obtain prior permission from the Municipal Commissioner if the stadium premises are used for activities other than sports.

What's In The BMC Notice?

According to the BMC notice, NSCI had submitted details of 207 events held between 2020 and 2025, of which 194, or around 93.71 per cent, were non-sporting events. The civic body had previously issued a show-cause notice to the club on October 20, 2025. However, after examining NSCI’s reply submitted on November 6, 2025, the BMC said the explanation was 'unsatisfactory'.

The civic body has also flagged events held this year. Between April 29 and July 29, 2026, the NSCI reportedly provided details of 68 events organised at the Stadium, Palace Hall and Maharaja Hall. The BMC claimed that 66 of these events, or approximately 97.05%, were non-sporting activities and were allegedly conducted without the required permission.

The development has caused concern among NSCI members, who are seeking clarity from the management over the alleged lease violations and the action taken after the earlier notice.

Panic Among NSCI Members

Questions have also been raised over the club’s legal and financial exposure, whether an independent legal opinion has been obtained and who has been authorised to represent NSCI before the civic body. NSCI member and lawyer Hariom Gupta questioned why the dispute had reached the stage of proposed lease cancellation and sought details of the management’s response to the BMC.

The NSCI management now faces the task of responding to the latest notice within the stipulated period and explaining how it intends to address the alleged violations and protect the club’s lease.

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