The Narmada Kidney Foundation will bring together transplant recipients and living donors to celebrate their achievements and honour those who have given the gift of life | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: To dispel the misconception that organ donation marks the end of an active life, the Narmada Kidney Foundation (NKF), a Mumbai-based organisation, will bring together organ transplant recipients and living donors from across the country at the 19th National Transplant Games on November 29.

The event aims to celebrate the gift of life and raise awareness about organ donation by highlighting how recipients and donors can lead active, healthy and fulfilling lives.

The games will be held at Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana, Vidhyavihar, from 9 am onwards. The event will feature a range of sporting competitions, including track and field events, table tennis, badminton, carrom, pickleball, petanque and fun games. Winners will be felicitated with medals.

The initiative seeks to demonstrate that organ transplantation does not prevent recipients from returning to an active lifestyle and that living donors, too, can maintain their fitness and enjoy healthy lives after donation.

Organ Donors' Day To Honour Donors

Continuing its efforts to promote organ donation, the foundation will also observe Organ Donors' Day on November 30 at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Shivaji Park, Dadar, from 6 pm onwards.

The annual programme pays tribute to deceased organ donors and their families for their selfless contribution while highlighting the urgent need to increase organ donation in India.

Actor, writer and director Nagesh Kukunoor, film and television artist Gajendra Chauhan, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Milind Mhaiskar and Rotary Club of Organ Donation International president Lal Goel will attend the programme.

India Faces Shortage Of Organ Donors

Highlighting the shortage of organs in India, the foundation said that fewer than one person per million population donates organs after death. The significant gap between the demand for and availability of organs means that several patients lose their lives while waiting for transplants. While living donors can donate a kidney or a part of their liver, heart and lung transplants depend entirely on deceased organ donors.

The foundation also marks World Kidney Day through awareness activities such as skits, slogan-writing, poetry and short-film competitions.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Records 50th Deceased Organ Donation Of 2026 At Apollo Hospital, 51st Follows In Thane

In recognition of its contribution to organ donation awareness, NKF has received the Regional Award for 'Best Supporting NGO for Organ Donation' from ROTTO-SOTTO, Western Region and Maharashtra, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/