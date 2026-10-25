Mumbai Records 50th Deceased Organ Donation Of 2026 At Apollo Hospital, 51st Follows In Thane

Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, recorded Mumbai’s 50th deceased organ donation of 2026 after the family of a brain-dead woman consented to donate her organs, followed by another donation in Thane the next day | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: Mumbai recorded its 50th deceased organ donation of 2026 after the family of a 52-year-old woman, who was declared brain-dead following bleeding in the brain, consented to donate her organs at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, on October 22.

The woman was referred to Apollo Hospitals after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Despite treatment, her condition deteriorated and she was declared brain-dead.

Following counselling by the hospital team, her 87-year-old mother took the decision to donate her organs, helping give a new lease of life to at least five to six patients.

According to the hospital, the deceased, who had worked as an air hostess during her career, had expressed her wish to donate her organs to a friend. Her family was also aware of her desire to help others through organ donation, which helped them take the decision during a difficult time.

Hospital Doctor Calls For Greater Awareness

Dr Divya Kuckian, Consultant, Critical Care, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said the woman's mother had taken a courageous decision that could save multiple lives.

“There is a need to create greater awareness about organ donation, as the demand for organs is quite high. Many patients lose their lives while waiting for a suitable organ,” she said.

Organs Allocated As Per State Guidelines

As per the information shared by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Mumbai, the donated organs included the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, along with tissue donation and corneas. One kidney was utilised at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, while the other organs were allocated to different hospitals in accordance with state guidelines.

The following day, on October 23, Mumbai recorded its 51st deceased organ donation of the year at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The liver, kidneys and bone tissue of a 41-year-old woman who was declared brain-dead were donated, with distribution carried out as per state guidelines.

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The two donations on consecutive days highlight the need to raise public awareness about organ donation to help bridge the gap between the demand for and availability of organs.

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