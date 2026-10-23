Mumbai: HBT Trauma Care Hospital Issues Show-Cause Notices To 2 Doctors Over Attendance Irregularities

The BMC-run hospital has sought explanations from two doctors over alleged unauthorised absence and discrepancies between biometric attendance and OPD duty | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital has issued show-cause notices to two doctors from its ENT and dental departments over alleged attendance irregularities and unauthorised absence from duty.

According to one notice, a specialist medical consultant in the ENT department was reportedly present for only two days during September.

The hospital administration has directed her to submit a written explanation within two working days, stating why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her for failing to report for her prescribed duties.

In a separate notice, a doctor from the dental department was accused of marking biometric attendance but not being present in the outpatient department (OPD) during designated duty hours.

Unauthorised Absence And Salary Deduction

The notice further stated that Oberoi remained absent for four days, from September 24 to 27, 2026, without prior permission or informing the nodal officer or medical superintendent. The administration has directed her to submit a written explanation within 48 hours of receiving the notice.

The hospital has also stated that the four days of unauthorised absence would be marked accordingly and the corresponding salary deducted as per applicable rules. Both doctors have been warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time could lead to further action.

BMC Steps Up Attendance Monitoring

The latest notices come amid a wider BMC crackdown on attendance irregularities. In August, the civic body terminated the contractual in-charge of the Medicine Department at HBT Trauma Care Hospital over alleged attendance and duty lapses after two show-cause notices reportedly went unanswered.

In September, another 35 doctors at the hospital were issued notices over discrepancies in biometric attendance, including incomplete entry or exit punches. The BMC subsequently issued notices to around 100 doctors across five major civic hospitals over alleged prolonged absence from duty.

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The action reflects the civic administration's efforts to ensure that doctors remain available to patients during designated working hours, rather than merely recording biometric attendance. The two latest notices seek the doctors' explanations before further disciplinary action is considered.

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