Mumbai: Father Alleges Medical Negligence After 13-Year-Old Girl Dies At HBT Trauma Hospital In Jogeshwari, Inquiry Report Awaited

The BMC is awaiting an inquiry report into the death of a 13-year-old girl at HBT Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari following allegations by her father | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted an inquiry into the death of a 13-year-old girl who died hours after receiving treatment at the civic-run Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari. The final report is awaited, while the girl’s father has alleged medical negligence and demanded an impartial investigation.

Jia Gautam, a resident of Goregaon, developed a mild fever on October 8. According to her father, Rakesh Kumar Gautam, a driver by profession, the family took her to the hospital at around 8.30 am on October 10 after a private laboratory test reportedly indicated dengue.

Gautam alleged that despite showing the test report, doctors considered her condition normal and refused to admit her. He claimed that the doctors prescribed medication for five days and discharged her after administering a glucose drip and two injections.

Father Alleges Deterioration After Discharge

According to the father, Jia’s condition deteriorated within 15–20 minutes of returning home. The family rushed her back to the hospital at around 11.30 am, following which she was admitted. However, at around 5 pm, the family was informed of her death.

Gautam further alleged that the family was not given clear information about her condition during the second visit. He claimed that the hospital retained the private laboratory report, admission file and other original treatment-related documents. The father has demanded a probe by the police and the concerned authorities to establish the circumstances leading to his daughter’s death.

Hospital Inquiry Report Awaited

A senior hospital administrative official said a team of doctors from Cooper Hospital had visited the Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital following the incident and conducted an inquiry. The final report is awaited.

The official said the private laboratory report was still awaited when the patient first visited the hospital and claimed that she had already developed complications at home before returning for the second visit.

“But we have instructed junior doctors to admit patients suspected of having serious illnesses rather than risk delays in treatment. A special training session has been conducted for junior doctors to reinforce these instructions,” said the official.

The official added that the findings of the inquiry would clarify the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and the treatment provided during her two visits to the hospital.

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The official further added that representatives of the outsourced laboratory service provider would remain available in the casualty department from 9 am to 9 pm to facilitate blood sample collection and expedite diagnostic procedures.

“During this period, blood samples will not be sent outside unless there is permission from seniors,” said the official.

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