Mumbai's most-wanted housebreaker arrested in Malvani

The Kalachowki police in Parel have arrested one of Mumbai's most experienced housebreakers. The accused, 34-year-old Raees Shaikh, is renowned for breaking locks in less than five seconds, and more than 35 charges have been filed against him.

A police officer told Mid Day that the accused's modus operandi involves carrying out a recce of the area between midnight and 1 am. After establishing the target, he would then break and enter between 3 am and 4 am, the officer added.

The locks of eight apartments in various societies were found smashed in Abhyudaya Nagar in Parel on February 8, according to police officials. Around Rs 10,000 in cash is said to have been stolen from the homes overall.

On checking earlier records, the police found that Shaikh had been arrested in 2018, and his style of housebreaking was similar to that of the perpetrator.

Shaikh was arrested at his Malwani residence on Monday. An official told Mid day that he was arrested under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.