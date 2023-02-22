e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai’s most-wanted housebreaker arrested in Malvani

Mumbai’s most-wanted housebreaker arrested in Malvani

The accused, 34-year-old Raees Shaikh, is renowned for breaking locks in less than five seconds, and more than 35 charges have been filed against him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai’s most-wanted housebreaker arrested in Malvani | Representative
Follow us on

The Kalachowki police in Parel have arrested one of Mumbai's most experienced housebreakers. The accused, 34-year-old Raees Shaikh, is renowned for breaking locks in less than five seconds, and more than 35 charges have been filed against him.

A police officer told Mid Day that the accused's modus operandi involves carrying out a recce of the area between midnight and 1 am. After establishing the target, he would then break and enter between 3 am and 4 am, the officer added.

The locks of eight apartments in various societies were found smashed in Abhyudaya Nagar in Parel on February 8, according to police officials. Around Rs 10,000 in cash is said to have been stolen from the homes overall.

On checking earlier records, the police found that Shaikh had been arrested in 2018, and his style of housebreaking was similar to that of the perpetrator.

Shaikh was arrested at his Malwani residence on Monday. An official told Mid day that he was arrested under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cops raid Juhu shop, seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut death threat: Raja Thakur's wife files plaint against Sena MP in Thane for derogatory...

Sanjay Raut death threat: Raja Thakur's wife files plaint against Sena MP in Thane for derogatory...

Navi Mumbai cops arrest 2, including Flipkart delivery executive, for stealing mobile phones worth...

Navi Mumbai cops arrest 2, including Flipkart delivery executive, for stealing mobile phones worth...

Sanjay Raut 'supari' charges: CM Eknath Shinde says probe will be conducted in matter

Sanjay Raut 'supari' charges: CM Eknath Shinde says probe will be conducted in matter

Mumbai’s most-wanted housebreaker arrested in Malvani

Mumbai’s most-wanted housebreaker arrested in Malvani

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plays state anthem on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plays state anthem on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti