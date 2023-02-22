e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Cops raid Juhu shop, seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh

The tip-off about the stash was received by a Police Inspector

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Cops raid Juhu shop, seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh | Representative Image
Mumbai: In a major crackdown against the sale of banned e-cigarettes, the Mumbai Police Enforcement Department on Tuesday seized e-cigarettes worth Rs30 lakh from a Juhu shop and arrested one person.

The tip-off about the stash was received by Police Inspector Manoj Sutar. He said as per information received, e-cigarettes were being sold in Shady Grove beedi shop. The raid revealed a consignment worth Rs 30,00,600.

The seller has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Moideen, who was handed over to the Santacruz police for legal action. In the last seven days, this is the second such raid in Juhu. E-cigarettes have been banned by the Government of India under the Electronic Cigarettes Prohibition Act, 2019. 

article-image

