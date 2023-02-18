Mumbai cops intensify crackdown against e-cigarettes: Contraband worth ₹1.4L seized in Chembur, 3 arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: Continuing its crackdown against the paan vendors selling banned e-cigarettes, the Ghatkopar unit of the Crime Branch on Friday seized contraband Rs 1.48 lakh and arrested three people in the case. The suspects were identified as Chedilal Gupta, 36, Shubham Chourasiya, 25, and Karan Chourasiya, 21.

Raid by cops after tip-off

The cops carried out a raid after receiving a tip-off that two vendors – Jai Maharashtra paan shop and Mahalaxmi paan shop – in Chembur were allegedly selling e-cigarettes and their customers were school and college students as well. During the action, a large amount of commercial quantities of e-cigarettes, mostly imported ones, were found. A total of 83 e-cigarettes, including the popular Yuoto brand, were seized, confirmed the police, adding that the matter has been transferred to the Govandi police for further investigation.

All the seizures and arrests have been made under the sections of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act of 2019. A police official added that they have asked the BMC to demolish paan shops selling e-cigarettes.

On Wednesday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police conducted the 'All Out Operation' against paan shops in the city. They booked the owner of the famous Muchhad Paanwala for allegedly selling e-cigarettes. Along with this, they also arrested 10 people, while six first information reports (FIRs) were lodged against e-cigarette sellers.

During the operation, they recovered a total of 79 e-cigarettes worth Rs1.25 lakh. Earlier this month, the police also raided several paan shops near St Joseph School in Juhu and St Xaviers School in south Mumbai and seized e-cigarettes worth Rs8 lakh.

Recent action

Owner of famous Muchhad Paanwala booked

10 people arrested; 6 FIRs lodged

No. of e-cigarettes seized

79

Contraband worth

Rs1.25 lakh