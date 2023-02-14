e-Paper Get App
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Mumbai: E-cigarettes worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Juhu; 2 held | Representative Image
Mumbai: Continuing its crackdown against banned e-cigarettes, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday seized contraband worth Rs5.41 lakh and arrested two people. The suspects were identified as Umar Farooq Zuber Adam, 45, and Ahmed Abdul Wahab Shahal, 22. 

Acting on a tip-off received by Enforcement Branch official Manoj Sutar, a team raided two shops located at the Juhu Tara Road and Juhu Church Road. Rs 7,700 cash was also seized during the action. 

Both the shopkeepers have been arrested under relevant sections of the Electronic Cigarettes Prohibition Act, 2019 and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003.

Recently, a raid was carried out at a shop in Crawford Market, which ended with the seizure of e-cigarettes.

