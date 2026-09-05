Mumbai's Monsoon Takes A Dramatic U-Turn As August Rainfall Plunges 66% Below Normal | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed extreme weather conditions in the last two months. After recording one of the highest rainfall in July at 1176.5 mm, the city's Colaba observatory recorded only 164.5 mm rainfall in August - which is second lowest rainfall in 35 years.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) district-wise monthly summary, from August 1 to 31 2026, Mumbai city recorded 66% below normal rainfall and Mumbai suburbs recorded 44% below normal.

The Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, has recorded 33% below normal August rainfall and Marathwada received 69% below normal. Madhya Maharashtra received 31% below normal, while Vidharbha region received 58% below normal. Overall the Maharashtra state recorded 44% below normal, the IMD's data says.

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The IMD had forecasted below average rainfall for monsoon 2026, but the region's rainfall season kickstarted with heavy downpour. However, the rainfall drastically lowered in August. The Colaba observatory recorded 1176 mm rainfall in July.

The scanty rainfall is likely to continue in September as well, as the IMD has predicted below average rainfall in its monthly outlook. Before the monsoon 2026, the IMD had warned of below normal rainfall for the country, including Mumbai and Maharashtra due to the El Nino climatic conditions approaching Pacific region.

As per IMD's forecast for the next five days, the region is expected to receive light rains. As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with intermittent light rain spells spells. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 27°C, respectively.

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