BMC Orders Ground Checks To Fix Mumbai Water Shortages, Engineers Told To Find Permanent Solutions | AI

Mumbai: Following complaints of inadequate water supply in parts of the city, civic authorities on Friday directed engineers to act swiftly and address the root cause instead of resorting to temporary fixes. Engineers have been instructed to visit affected areas on the ground, identify the exact cause of the disruption, and take immediate corrective action to ensure a lasting solution.

BMC Reviews Citywide Water Situation

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar on Friday reviewed Mumbai’s water situation at the civic headquarters, along with Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malvade and Deputy Hydraulic Engineer Mangesh Shewale. During the meeting, Bangar directed officials to review zone-wise supply schedules and, wherever feasible, maintain at least one scheduled supply day at full pressure to ensure adequate water reaches tail-end and elevated areas.

“The current water-cut schedule must be clearly communicated to elected representatives and citizens. At the same time, deficiencies in the distribution network, including leakages, pressure imbalances and operational lapses, must be identified and rectified without delay,” Bangar instructed.

Clear Communication On Water Cuts

He directed civic officials and engineers to urgently address water-supply issues through regular field inspections, inter-departmental coordination and direct engagement with residents. Officials were also told to coordinate with local representatives, review supply conditions regularly and correct distribution and pressure imbalances, "Minimising inconvenience and ensuring equitable and efficient distribution of available water must be the top priority,” Bangar said.

The BMC’s 10% water cut, in force across Mumbai since May 15, is hitting tail-end, elevated and other vulnerable areas disproportionately, with residents reporting shortages and severely low pressure. Yashwant Killedar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader, said parts of Dadar have faced low-pressure supply for months. “We have urged the BMC to curtail the duration, rather than the quantity, of supply, so water reaches homes with adequate pressure. Replacing ageing pipelines would also reduce leakages and improve supply,” he said.

Shraddha Jadhav, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator from Parel, said she raised the issue at Friday’s ward committee meeting. “Several parts of Parel have faced water shortages for a month. During the festive season, residents are getting water at very low pressure. The BMC must intervene immediately,” she said.

Mumbai received below-average rainfall in August, with below-normal rainfall expected in September. The seven lakes supplying the city need 14.47 lakh million litres by September 30 for year-round water security; storage stood at around 95% as of September 4. "Given the uncertain rainfall outlook, the 10% water cut cannot yet be withdrawn, said the official.

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