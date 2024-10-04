Mumbai's Metro-3 Launch: PM Modi To Inaugurate Aarey-BKC Stretch On October 5; Check Details

Prime Minister will experience the train ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station and will come back to BKC. | ANI

The much-awaited Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line will be inaugurated tomorrow on 5th October 2024 (Saturday) at the hands of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at Thane along with inauguration and bhoomipujan of other development projects of Mumbai. This milestone marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC, featuring 10 operational stations.

This occasion will be witnessed by C. P. Radhakrishanan, Governor, Maharashtra; Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Govt. of India along with Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra; Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra and other VIPs.

After Thane programme Prime Minister will be arrived at BKC metro station for the flagging off ceremony of line 3. Prime Minister will experience the train ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station and will come back to BKC. During the ride, Prime Minister will interact with Laadki bahin beneficiaries, students and labours inside the train.

During the visit, Prime Minister will also launch Metro service mobile app called MetroConnect3 which is designed to enhance the travel experience with latest features. A coffee table book will also be unveiled at the hands of Prime Minister which has a collection of spectacular photos of Underground metro journey. This beautifully crafted book is a visual treat, featuring a stunning collection of visuals that showcase the making of the metro.

According to Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC, It's a momentous day for Mumbaikars tomorrow! We're honoured that Prime Minister is inaugurating Metro Line 3. With this milestone, we've reached a new era of seamless travel. Metro 3 will transform our city's landscape, making daily commutes easier and more efficient.