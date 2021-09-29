Mumbai's Matunga police bust fake job placement cell in Delhi, arrests two involved

Mumbai: The Matunga police have arrested two people from Delhi and busted a job placement call center of fraudsters cheating people. The police said the accused lured job seekers with job opportunities and took all bank details and were debiting amounts from their bank account.

The police said the complainant Suraj Gupta 34, a resident of Matunga was in search of a job. Gupta's father owns a vegetable shop and the family is dependent on it. "On September 3, Gupta, who was in search of a job, applied on the job placement website freshersworld.com and uploaded his resume. The same day Gupta received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person. The caller pretended to be speaking from freshersworld.com.

The caller shared a link on Gupta's Whatsapp asking him to fill up the details as per requirement. Gupta filled up all the bank details including card number and CVV, as he was asked to pay Rs 11 as processing fees. Within minutes he received a message about Rs 49,500 being debited from the account," said a police officer from Matunga police station.

The police said, Gupta then approached the Matunga police on September 6 and registered a case under sections 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian penal code and sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The investigation was handed over to the cyber cell team of Matunga police station. The team checked the web link, email, fraud website, social media, mobile tower location, IP address, and bank wallet of the accused.

Under the guidance of senior inspector Nitin Bobade, a team comprising Rajabhau Garad, police sub-inspector, along with police constable Santosh Pawar and Anil Unde left for Delhi. The team raided the call center and arrested the two accused identified as Saif Ali Usman Ali (23) and Devendra Negi (24).

"We have arrested both the accused on September 25. The two were produced in court and remanded in police custody till October 4. We have seized a total of 20 mobile phones, 30 sim cards, one web router, and one bank checkbook from the two. Further investigation to trace the other accused involved in the crime," said Rahul Gaud, police inspector, Matunga police station.

The police said the accused during the investigation alleged they prepared a fake website for job placement, which represented the authentic one. "Saif is the main accused in the crime who created the website. While Negi used to look after the transaction part. We are checking if they have checked how many such people are across Mumbai and the suburbs. People should cross-check before making any payment and sharing the OTP," said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:15 PM IST