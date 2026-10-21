Mumbai’s Manora MLA Hostel Redevelopment Cost Jumps To Over ₹2,000 Crore, Inauguration Target Of Mega Project In Nariman Point Set For March 2028 | FPJ file pic

Mumbai: The redevelopment cost of Mumbai’s Manora MLA hostel complex at Nariman Point has climbed to Rs 2,009 crore from an initial estimate of Rs 862 crore, with additional floor space index (FSI)-related charges, development expenses and interior work contributing to the escalation.

The two replacement towers are under construction, and the state government is targeting their inauguration by March 2028, officials said, as reported by Hindustan Times. The four 14-storey buildings that previously housed the Manora MLA hostel were demolished in March 2019 after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared them dilapidated. The state government invited bids the same year to construct two high-rise buildings in their place, with the project’s base price fixed at Rs 862 crore.

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Timeline Of The Project's Redevelopment

The project was initially entrusted to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), a central public sector undertaking. However, in December 2020, following a change in the state government, responsibility for the redevelopment was transferred to the state Public Works Department (PWD).

In March 2023, the PWD awarded the contract to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on a design-and-build basis for Rs 1,266 crore. The project cost then rose to Rs 1,750 crore before reaching the current estimate of Rs 2,009 crore.

PWD officials attributed the latest increase partly to additional charges linked to the project’s FSI of 5.39, including Rs 55.50 crore in additional development charges. Interior design and furniture expenses have also contributed to the overall increase.

A senior PWD official said a recent meeting involving senior officials and representatives of various departments reaffirmed March 2028 as the target for inaugurating the two towers. “Tower A, planned as a 42-storey structure, has reached the 34th floor, while construction of the other 29-storey tower is complete. The project is progressing as scheduled, and completion by March 2028 should not be a problem,” the official said, as quoted by HT.

Project architect Shashi Prabhu also said construction was progressing rapidly and expressed confidence that the deadline would be met. A sample flat featuring modern interiors has been prepared for legislators to visit, he added.

₹210 Crore Spent On Alternative Accommodation

The prolonged redevelopment has also resulted in a substantial expenditure on alternative accommodation for legislators. Since February 2018, the state legislature has spent more than Rs 210 crore compensating 288 MLAs and 78 members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), according to officials.

Of the more than 360 legislators in the two Houses, over 200 have been allotted individual rooms measuring around 300 square feet at the Akashwani MLA Hostel. Those allotted rooms receive Rs 50,000 per month towards alternative accommodation, while legislators who have not been provided rooms receive Rs 1 lakh per month, a state legislature official said.

According to the report, the annual expenditure on alternative accommodation stands at Rs 30.50 crore. The cumulative outlay of Rs 210 crore is equivalent to more than 10 per cent of the current redevelopment cost. The new Manora complex will house accommodation and offices for legislators and their staff. Its planned facilities include parking for 750 vehicles, two meeting halls, an auditorium, a library and a gymnasium.

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