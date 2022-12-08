Mumbai’s makeover on cards through quality works, CM Eknath Shinde | FPJ

Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Thursday reiterated his resolve to make Mumbai pothole free in the next two years and assured that the government will promote slew of changes to make the city more prominent internationally. Mr Shinde, who was accompanied by his deputy Mr Devendra Fadnavis at the groundbreaking ceremony of 500 works under the Mumbai beautification project, said that the government will take necessary steps to complete the stalled projects and every work will be done with quality and transparency.

‘’Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. The city works to fuel the dreams of many. It is a city that accommodates everyone. Therefore, we intend that the infrastructure should be of good quality in this city. We have started working in that direction. By repairing and resurfacing the roads in the city and making the important road's concrete they will last at least 30 years. He said that the work of five hundred kilometers of roads will be taken up this year,’’ said Mr Shinde.

‘’Along with the beautification of the city, we are emphasizing on creating a network for cleanliness and infrastructure. A plan is ready to keep the city clean through five thousand cleanliness ambassadors. While the city of Mumbai is expanding on the one hand, Koliwadas, its culture and traditions will be promoted,’’ said CM, adding that 52 Balasaheb Thackeray clinics in the municipal area have been started in four months. He claimed that Mumbaikars will witness a visible change in next two months.

Mr Fadnavis said that the Mumbai city beautification project will help to improve the quality of services. ‘’After coming to power in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked to prepare a development plan for Mumbai. So he is the architect of this plan. Instructions have been given to construct aspirational toilets with all facilities in Mumbai city. The central government will provide funds for this project. Also, efforts are being made to arrange additional and alternative toilets in slum areas. Implementation of the community washing machine concept for wastewater management, hanging light concept is underway in many slum areas where there is no electricity,’’ he noted.