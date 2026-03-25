Mumbai's Major Waste Management Revamp: BMC To Deploy 988 High-Tech Garbage Vehicles, Pushes EV Shift

BMC’s new high-capacity mini compactors handed over to strengthen Mumbai’s waste transport system | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major push to modernise the city’s sanitation system, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to induct 988 advanced waste collection vehicles, aiming to overhaul how garbage is handled across Mumbai.

The large-scale upgrade is designed to replace the existing fleet of ageing green compactors with more efficient, high-capacity vehicles. Mumbai generates nearly 7,000 tonnes of waste daily and officials believe the new fleet will majorly improve collection and transportation efficiency.

Key Highlights About New Garbage Truck Fleet

According to a Times of India report, a key highlight of the initiative is the inclusion of 144 electric vehicles (EVs), marking a major step towards reducing the carbon footprint of the city’s waste management operations. This shift aligns with broader efforts to make civic services more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

The new vehicles will be equipped with improved engineering features to address long-standing issues such as leakage and foul odour during transit. With specialised hydraulic closing systems and reinforced flooring, the trucks are designed to prevent waste fluids from spilling onto roads, ensuring cleaner surroundings and better hygiene.

Capacity has also been enhanced across the fleet, with vehicles ranging from smaller 600 kg units for narrow lanes to large compactors capable of carrying up to 7 tonnes. This will allow for more flexible deployment across Mumbai’s diverse urban landscape.

In addition to operational upgrades, the BMC introduced measures to improve working conditions for sanitation staff. For the first time, driver cabins will be air-conditioned, offering relief during long hours in extreme weather conditions. The vehicles will also feature front and rear cameras, enabling real-time monitoring and improving accountability in waste collection.

The entire fleet will sport a new blue-and-white colour scheme, replacing the current green compactors, and is expected to be rolled out in phases, with full deployment targeted by September.

With an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, the initiative represents one of the most comprehensive upgrades to Mumbai’s waste management infrastructure in recent years, signalling a shift towards a cleaner, more efficient and tech-driven system.

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