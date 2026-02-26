BMC Budget 2026: Deonar Waste-To-Energy Plant To Commission By June; ₹580 Crore Allocated

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at the Deonar landfill is expected to be commissioned by June 2026, according to the 2026–27 budget document. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at the Deonar landfill is expected to be commissioned by June 2026, according to the 2026–27 budget document. The project was originally scheduled for completion in October 2025. Once operational, the facility will process 600 tonnes of waste per day (TPD) and generate 7 MW of clean electricity, supporting Mumbai’s sustainable waste management and energy goals.

Under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department of the BMC, a provision of Rs. 364.62 crore has been made in the revised estimates for 2025–26 for ongoing project works. Additionally, Rs. 580.82 crore has been allocated in the financial year 2026–27, for several waste management initiatives across Mumbai.

Mulund dumping ground...

At the Mulund Dumping Ground, 48.13 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste have been processed as of June 30, 2025, and the remaining 22 lakh MT are expected to be cleared by March 2026, enabling reclamation of nearly 24 hectares of land.

Deonar dumping ground...

At the Deonar Dumping Ground, BMC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to establish a Bio-CNG plant with a proposed capacity of up to 500 TPD of municipal solid waste, which is expected to be commissioned by October 2027. Additionally, bioremediation of 185 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste is underway at Deonar, covering 110 hectares at a cost of Rs. 3035.55 crore, with completion targeted by March 2029.

Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste...

For C&D waste management, BMC has established two 600 TPD processing facilities at Daighar and Dahisar, which have processed over 2.30 lakh MT of C&D waste as of November 2025. Furthermore, modernization of the Versova and Gorai Refuse Transfer Stations has been proposed to enhance operational efficiency, with completion expected by January 2028.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/