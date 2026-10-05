Mumbai’s Luxury Housing Market Shifts North Beyond Bandra & Worli | File

Mumbai: Mumbai’s luxury housing market could be entering a phase, with Malad, Goregaon, Borivali and other western micro-markets gaining traction as buyers seek larger homes, open views and better connectivity beyond Bandra, Juhu and Worli.

According to a recent JLL report, Mumbai’s western coastline is emerging as a growth corridor as infrastructure improvements ease connectivity constraints that historically limited coastal and creek-facing locations.

While Worli continues to dominate luxury transactions, Bandra and Juhu have absorbed premium housing demand. The next phase is expected to move north, where redevelopment opportunities, larger land parcels, waterfront views and infrastructure projects are creating scope for premium residential development.

JLL has identified around 75-80 coastal projects under redevelopment, with a combined gross value of approximately Rs6,000 crore. The projects, comprising more than 250 units, are expected to enter the market over the next 8-9 quarters.

Ritesh Mehta, senior director, Residential Advisory Services, India, JLL, said infrastructure was reshaping Mumbai’s residential geography. “Improved connectivity is enabling homebuyers to prioritise lifestyle and accessibility, while encouraging premium development in locations previously constrained by travel time. Infrastructure is unlocking the western coastline’s potential and enabling larger communities offering connectivity, waterfront living and quality urban infrastructure.”

Malad and Goregaon are seeing particular interest as infrastructure upgrades strengthen east-west connectivity and access to employment and commercial centres.

Dhruman Shah, promoter, Ariha Group, said the GMLR, Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel and sealink expansion were catalysts. “Goregaon and Malad have evolved as major employment centres. Improved connectivity will attract high-value commercial occupiers and homebuyers, consolidating the two suburbs as prime real estate destinations.”

Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, director, Transcon Developers, said connectivity upgrades were changing perceptions of Malad. “Enhanced connectivity, coupled with existing metro lines, is making Malad a preferred lifestyle location. Buyers are prioritising quality developments, amenities and integrated township concepts, which could support absorption and multi-year appreciation.”

The Coastal Road has cut Worli-Marine Drive travel time from around 35-40 minutes to 10-15 minutes in normal conditions. The proposed Versova-Bandra Sea Link is expected to reduce Versova-Bandra travel time from 45-60 minutes to 10-15 minutes.

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