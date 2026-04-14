Mumbai's Long-Delayed ESIC Hospital In Andheri East Set For Full Operation After Years Of Incomplete Work And Rising Costs

After years of delay and incomplete work, the long-pending ESIC Hospital in Andheri (East) is now set to become fully operational, bringing hope to thousands of workers awaiting accessible healthcare services. |

Mumbai: After years of delay and incomplete work, the long-pending ESIC Hospital in Andheri (East) is now set to become fully operational, bringing hope to thousands of workers awaiting accessible healthcare services. At present, Out-Patient Department (OPD) and diagnostic services are available, while In-Patient Department (IPD) care and major surgeries are often coordinated with ESIS Hospital in Kandivali.

MP Ravindra Waikar assured authorities of immediate steps

In a recent visit, Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar assured hospital authorities and staff that immediate steps would be taken to fast-track the project. He announced that a meeting with the Union Labour Minister would be scheduled soon to resolve pending issues and ensure the hospital becomes functional at the earliest.

The renovation project, which began in 2008 with significant financial allocation, has faced repeated delays. Originally established in 1985 and later transferred to the central government, the hospital spans 10.74 acres and includes 15 departments along with two super-specialty units. However, infrastructural challenges and administrative bottlenecks have prevented it from operating at full capacity.

Project costs have escalated

Officials revealed that the project cost has escalated to Rs 254 crore, with the tender process revised eight times. Compounding the delay, certain buildings exceeding the approved height limit—constructed up to eight floors instead of the permitted ground-plus-two—are still awaiting occupancy certificates.

Hospital authorities also pointed out that several departments remain incomplete, limiting the facility’s ability to provide comprehensive healthcare services.

Waikar expressed concern

During the visit, Waikar expressed concern over the prolonged delay and confirmed that an inquiry would be conducted to identify the reasons behind it. He also stated that efforts would be made to operationalize key departments within a month, if feasible.

Hospital staff have urged immediate action on several critical issues, including the early commencement of IPD services and the activation of the nearly completed operation theatre complex. They have also demanded that upper floors be allocated for patient wards instead of administrative use, along with the launch of an emergency operation theatre and at least five ICU beds. Additionally, they highlighted the urgent need to repair existing staff quarters and construct new housing facilities for medical and support staff.

The hospital became inoperative after a major fire in 2018. However, following an order from the Bombay High Court, OPD services were resumed earlier this year.

The completion and full-scale operation of the hospital are expected to significantly enhance healthcare access for workers in the Andheri region, addressing a long-standing public need.

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