'Conversion Doesn't Happen By Consuming Beef': NCP (SP) National Spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui Reacts To TCS Nashik Case - VIDEO

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged “corporate jihad” case linked to an IT firm in Nashik, political reactions continue to pour in, with leaders across parties weighing in on the sensitive issue of religious conversion and institutional accountability.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) national spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui, while addressing the media, dismissed claims that conversions could be influenced through superficial means, asserting that such narratives lack credibility. “Conversion does not happen by feeding beef or by feeding bitter gourd. Religious conversion happens for two reasons, either someone falls in love and their mind changes, or there is financial pressure on them. The government should investigate this,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Nashik IT company case, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui says, “Conversion does not happen by feeding beef or by feeding bitter gourd. Religious conversion happens for two reasons—either someone falls in love and their mind changes, or there… pic.twitter.com/SQdCtU6qOD — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2026

Siddiqui also cautioned against tarnishing the reputation of institutions based on individual wrongdoing. Referring to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), he remarked, “TCS is a very good institution of the country. No questions should be raised against it.”

Drawing parallels to underline his point, he added, “If there are rapists sitting in Parliament, will you defame Parliament? Even after sitting in mosques, many people go and commit rape, will you defame mosques? If a priest sitting in a temple commits an act of lust against someone, will you defame temples?”

The case in question pertains to serious allegations emerging from the TCS Nashik unit, where multiple employees have accused colleagues and senior staff of sexual exploitation and religious coercion. According to reports, a total of nine FIRs have been registered, including eight complaints filed by women employees alleging sexual offences and harassment linked to religious practices.

Police have so far arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, including the company’s female HR manager. The accused are alleged to have subjected victims to repeated molestation and coercive acts, including forcing them to adhere to specific religious practices. Victims have claimed that the alleged abuse continued over a period of nearly four years.

Taking cognisance of the gravity of the allegations, Nashik Police last week constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the matter, indicating the seriousness with which authorities are pursuing the case.

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