Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Trust Issues Notices Amid Leadership Dispute & Resignations | File

Mumbai: Fresh turmoil has surfaced at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, where a wave of senior exits and the ouster of key figures have spotlighted internal rifts within the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

The hospital management has also issued public notices distancing itself from the individuals concerned. In recent months, several senior officials and a trustee member of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre (Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust) at Bandra have either resigned or been removed by the management.

The management issued two separate public notices in newspapers clarifying that these individuals no longer represent the hospital and are not authorised to act on its behalf in any capacity.

The notices were prompted by complications arising from claims made by third parties who had prior dealings with them in connection with the Trust. One notice stated that three senior officials from the marketing, finance and supply chain departments had resigned in January.

A separate notice stated that the Trust was distancing itself from Rajesh Kishor Mehta, a former permanent trustee, and Param Bir Singh, the former executive director who is also the former police commissioner of Mumbai.

Singh was removed from his position on February 6, while Mehta’s trusteeship was terminated on February 16. The February circular announcing their removals did not specify the reasons.

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Two days after his removal, Mehta approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the decision. He argued that his termination was illegal and violated the Trust deed.

The trustees have alleged that Mehta and Singh attempted a hostile takeover of the Trust. These matters are currently pending before the High Court and the Charity Commissioner.

Prashant Mehta, one of the trustees, confirmed that notices were issued 'out of necessity'.

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In the April notice, the management has reiterated that the individuals named in the notices are not authorised to represent themselves as trustees, office bearers, representatives, advisors, employees, consultants, signatories or agents of the Trust or the hospital under any circumstances.

Efforts to obtain a response from Rajesh Mehta and Singh yielded no result.