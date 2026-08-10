Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital Plans 3,000 New Beds Across India And Overseas, To Open First International Facility In Kazakhstan

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra (East) is planning a major expansion that will add around 5,000 beds across India and international markets over the next two years, as the Mumbai-based healthcare institution looks to establish a larger presence across the country and overseas.

The expansion will include new facilities in Ahmedabad, Indore and Delhi in India, with Ahmedabad set to be the first new Lilavati facility to open in India. International expansion plans include Kazakhstan, Oman and other overseas locations, according to the hospital.

Kazakhstan OPD To Open First

As part of its international expansion, Lilavati Hospital is set to launch its first facility outside India — a super-speciality OPD in Kazakhstan from early September 2026. The Kazakhstan centre will initially function as an outpatient and specialist consultation facility and will not have inpatient beds at this stage.

The Kazakhstan initiative is being positioned as the hospital's gateway to Central Asia. The OPD will provide specialist consultations, second opinions, treatment planning and medical advice across oncology, liver and hepatobiliary sciences, kidney and transplantation, cardiac sciences, neurology and neurosurgery, IVF and reproductive medicine, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, urology, endocrinology and diabetes, paediatrics and pulmonology.

Two-Tier Patient Management Model

Dr Ravindra Karanjekar, CEO, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, said patients in Kazakhstan would broadly fall into two categories. Patients whose treatment can be provided locally will be managed through tie-ups with local hospitals, with Lilavati specialists providing consultations and clinical guidance. Complex cases requiring advanced treatment or surgery will be referred through a structured pathway to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The move is part of Lilavati's wider strategy to take its clinical expertise beyond India while developing international healthcare partnerships, particularly across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Central Asia and other international markets.

Central Asia Seen As Gateway

Dr Karanjekar said the Kazakhstan expansion was an important step towards taking Indian healthcare expertise to international markets. "Complex cases would have a structured pathway to access advanced care at Lilavati Hospital Mumbai, while Kazakhstan would serve as the first step towards a wider Central Asian presence," he said.

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The hospital's expansion strategy combines new bed capacity in major Indian cities with an international model initially centred on specialist OPDs, local hospital partnerships and referrals to Mumbai for complex care.

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