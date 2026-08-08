Mumbai Healthcare Update: Sion Hospital To Introduce Digital Payment Facilities For OPD, MRI, X-Ray And Other Medical Services

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma Lavangare inspects facilities and reviews infrastructure and service improvements during her visit to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: Patients visiting Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion will soon have access to digital payment facilities for various medical services, including X-rays, MRI scans, OPD case papers, and other charges.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma Lavangare directed the hospital administration to install POS machines and provide a separate counter for digital payments to reduce queues and inconvenience to patients and their relatives.

Lavangare issued the directions during her visit to the hospital on Saturday to inspect the ongoing capacity augmentation project. She visited the emergency department, various wards, MICU, CCTV control room, Main Hospital Building Phase 2A, and the Oncology Building, and reviewed the progress of the project. She also directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

Facility Upgrades Planned

She instructed the administration to provide obstruction-free footpaths within the hospital premises and develop recreational spaces for patients, citizens, resident doctors, and staff in the newly developed hospital.

She also called for regular deployment of personnel in the CCTV control room and monitoring of staff attendance and early departures through CCTV. She directed officials to take steps to implement a Public Address System through the control room.

Also Watch:

Read Also BMC Defends Using Sion Hospital CT Part To Fix Jogeshwari Trauma Machine Amid Patient Crisis

Focus On Cleanliness And Safety

The civic official also stressed regular cleanliness, provision of uniforms to hospital staff, and measures to prevent the menace of rodents and stray dogs on the premises.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone II) Prashant Sapkale, Director (Medical Education and Major Hospitals) Dr Shailesh Mohite, and Assistant Municipal Commissioner (F North) Arun Kshirsagar were present during the inspection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/