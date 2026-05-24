Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Gets Advanced Vessel Sealer Equipment To Boost Surgical Care For Poor Patients

Mumbai’s Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital have received advanced ‘high end vessel sealer’ equipment aimed at improving the quality and efficiency of surgeries performed at the hospital. The initiative is expected to strengthen public healthcare services and provide patients with access to modern treatment facilities at affordable costs.

The equipment has been installed under a Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiative implemented under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Officials said the move is focused on ensuring that economically weaker sections receive access to state of the art healthcare services without financial burden.

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Electrosurgical units installed in operation theatre

As part of the project, two advanced electrosurgical units have been installed in the Elective Surgery Operation Theatre at the Jamshedji Mehta Operation Theatre complex for the General Surgery Department.

Doctors at the hospital believe the addition of vessel sealer technology will help improve precision during surgeries, reduce blood loss, and support faster recovery for patients. The advanced equipment is also expected to make complex procedures safer and more efficient for surgeons.

Hospital authorities said the technology will enhance the hospital’s surgical capabilities and help meet the growing healthcare demands of patients visiting one of Mumbai’s busiest public hospitals.

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Relief for needy patients

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government’s priority is to ensure that every citizen in Maharashtra receives quality and modern healthcare services. He added that projects like these strengthen the capacity of public hospitals and provide major relief to poor and underprivileged patients who depend on government healthcare institutions for treatment.

The initiative is being seen as another step towards modernising Maharashtra’s public health infrastructure and improving access to advanced medical care for thousands of patients visiting KEM Hospital every year.

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