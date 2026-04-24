Mumbai's KEM Hospital Commissions Advanced CUSA Machine To Boost Precision In Liver Surgeries

KEM Hospital enhances liver surgery precision with new CUSA machine supported by CSR initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: KEM Hospital has commissioned a state-of-the-art Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator (CUSA) machine in its Department of Surgical Gastroenterology.

The advanced equipment was acquired under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., marking a significant boost to public healthcare infrastructure through industry support.

Enhancing precision in liver surgeries

According to a post on the hospital’s Instagram page, the addition of the CUSA machine significantly enhances the ability to perform complex liver surgeries with greater precision and safety. It is particularly beneficial in living donor liver transplants, where preserving healthy tissue and minimising risk to the donor are critical.

The CUSA machine allows surgeons to selectively remove diseased liver tissue while safeguarding vital structures such as blood vessels and bile ducts. This results in reduced blood loss and improved surgical outcomes.

Strengthening transplant programme

With this upgrade, KEM Hospital has further strengthened its liver transplant programme. The hospital has been conducting such surgeries regularly, and in the past 15 days alone, two liver transplants have been successfully performed — including one split liver transplant, in which a single donor liver benefited two patients.

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This development underscores KEM Hospital’s continued commitment to delivering advanced, safe, and accessible care for patients requiring complex liver surgeries.

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