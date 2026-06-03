Mumbai's Kaladalan Gallery To Host 'Inspired By The Masters' Art Exhibition Featuring Works Inspired By Picasso, MF Husain And Raja Ravi Varma

Farokh Messman's Inspired By The Masters exhibition will showcase tribute artworks influenced by legendary artists at Mumbai's Kaladalan Gallery from June 5 to 11 | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: An exhibition celebrating the legacy of some of the world's most celebrated artists will open in Mumbai this week, offering visitors an opportunity to experience works inspired by iconic artistic traditions from across the globe.

Titled Inspired by the Masters, the exhibition has been organised by 82-year-old entrepreneur Farokh Messman, former owner of the renowned patisserie brand Theobroma. The week-long showcase will be held at the Kaladalan Gallery within P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy from June 5 to June 11.

Tributes to legendary artists

The exhibition will feature between 50 and 60 paintings created by Indian artists who have drawn inspiration from the styles and masterpieces associated with legendary figures such as Pablo Picasso, M. F. Husain, Raja Ravi Varma, Leonardo da Vinci, Claude Monet and Amrita Sher-Gil. The collection will also include portraits, landscapes, still-life studies, religious subjects, animal studies and contemporary artworks.

According to the organisers, the exhibition has been designed as a celebration of artistic heritage, with all works clearly presented as recreations and tributes rather than original masterpieces.

Speaking about the initiative, Messman said the idea stemmed from a desire to make art more accessible to a wider audience. He noted that while many people admire great works of art, few have the opportunity to own pieces inspired by these traditions. The exhibition, he said, aims to create an environment where art can be appreciated and purchased at affordable prices.

Affordable art and artist visibility

Messman added that the event also seeks to provide visibility to talented artists who often have limited access to major gallery platforms. The works on display are expected to be priced within reach of middle-class art enthusiasts looking to adorn their homes with meaningful artwork.

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A distinctive feature of the exhibition is a proposed assurance scheme under which organisers claim they will assist buyers in reselling purchased artworks at a minimum of double the original price after five years or refund the purchase amount, while allowing owners to retain the artwork. The organisers say the commitment will be backed by a bank guarantee.

Exhibition details

The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

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