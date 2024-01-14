Mumbai's JJ Hospital Soon To Introduce Digital Dissection Table

JJ Hospital | File

Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital will soon introduce a virtual dissection table to impart anatomy lessons to students. According to a health official, the technology digitally mirrors the traditional cadaver dissection on a smart screen.

Anatomy IS a fundamental pillar in medical education and traditionally involves cadaver dissection for first-year MBBS students. "This technology will be introduced in the forensic department, and it will be the same human cadaver but in digital form. However, it won’t completely replace the traditional approach of dissecting human cadavers to acquire anatomy skills."

A doctor from the forensic department said that it would be a different experience for the students as it would allow them to repeat procedures and give them a deep understanding to improve their surgical skills without the limitations of a physical specimen. It will also diminish the need for frequent cadaver procurement, curbing costs and environmental impact.