 Mumbai's JJ Hospital Soon To Introduce Digital Dissection Table
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai's JJ Hospital Soon To Introduce Digital Dissection Table

Mumbai's JJ Hospital Soon To Introduce Digital Dissection Table

Anatomy IS a fundamental pillar in medical education and traditionally involves cadaver dissection for first-year MBBS students. According to a health official, the technology digitally mirrors the traditional cadaver dissection on a smart screen.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
JJ Hospital | File

Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital will soon introduce a virtual dissection table to impart anatomy lessons to students. According to a health official, the technology digitally mirrors the traditional cadaver dissection on a smart screen.

Anatomy IS a fundamental pillar in medical education and traditionally involves cadaver dissection for first-year MBBS students. "This technology will be introduced in the forensic department, and it will be the same human cadaver but in digital form. However, it won’t completely replace the traditional approach of dissecting human cadavers to acquire anatomy skills."

A doctor from the forensic department said that it would be a different experience for the students as it would allow them to repeat procedures and give them a deep understanding to improve their surgical skills without the limitations of a physical specimen. It will also diminish the need for frequent cadaver procurement, curbing costs and environmental impact.

Read Also
Mumbai: Orbit’s Agarwal, Jain To Face Trial For Cheating Financial Firm 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police's Early Morning Wake-Up Call To Resident To Remove His Car Because 'Mukhyamantri Is...

Mumbai Police's Early Morning Wake-Up Call To Resident To Remove His Car Because 'Mukhyamantri Is...

Watch: Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Hours After Quitting Congress

Watch: Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Hours After Quitting Congress

Mumbai's JJ Hospital Soon To Introduce Digital Dissection Table

Mumbai's JJ Hospital Soon To Introduce Digital Dissection Table

Mumbai Resident To Receive ₹2 Lakh From Travel Company For Dropping Him 50 Kms Away From City

Mumbai Resident To Receive ₹2 Lakh From Travel Company For Dropping Him 50 Kms Away From City

Mumbai News: 29-Year-Old Man Gets 7-Year Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Mumbai News: 29-Year-Old Man Gets 7-Year Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor