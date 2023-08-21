Mumbai's Inner Wheel Club Donates 2 Baby Diaper Changing Stations To Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

The need for a well-equipped area for safely changing the Diapers of babies and children has been felt for a long time by both parents of Paediatric patients and visitors attending Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla of Central Railway from all corners of the country.

In a welcome step in this direction, members of the Inner Wheel Club of Mumbai, Nariman Point willingly stepped forward to donate two such high quality Baby Diaper Changing Stations to two different areas of the hospital-One in the OPD Complex and one in the Indoor Ward.

Safety and Quality at the Forefront

Made of high quality and child safe polymer, it is beautifully moulded to ensure that there is no injury to the child when it suddenly moves during the changing of the diaper.

The Inner Wheel Club of Mumbai, Nariman Point represented by their President Mrs. Reema Kothari, Secretary Mrs. Sonal Agrawal, Esteemed Member Kanta Parekh did the honours of donating 2 numbers of High End Baby Diaper Changing Stations to be installed in the OPD Toilet Complex as well as the newly renovated, air-conditioned and fully equipped Department of Paediatrics of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla of Central Railway.

The formal Handing over Ceremony was conducted in both locations in the presence of Dr. Meera Arora Principal Chief Medical Director Central Railway, Dr. Vijay Pichad Chief Specialist and Doctors, Health Inspectors and Nursing incharges of various departments.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)