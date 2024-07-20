Mumbai’s Indigenous Groups To Hold Rally In Bandra Demanding Development Policy | Manoj Ramakrishnan

East Indians, Agris, Kolis, and other indigenous groups from the Mumbai region will rally in Bandra on Sunday to voice demands that include a special development policy for their localities.

The rally will start at 10am from Bandra Gymkhana and end at Mount Mary Church, after passing St Andrews Church. The rally, which will have the theme ‘Aapla Gaav Aapla Raaj’, hopes to unite Mumbai’s original residents under one umbrella called the Bhumiputra Samaj.

Their demands include a housing policy for Mumbai’s indigenous people, East Indian, Agri, and Koli Bhavans in each city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a special development policy for East Indian gaothans, koliwadas and agarwadas, promoting of their food and architectural heritage, official recognition for the East Indian, Agri and Koli dialects of Marathi, representation in local civic bodies, and benefits under a special policy for as the Bhumiputra. They have also demanded the closure of the Uttan dumping ground that is causing air and water pollution in villages largely occupied by these communities.

Alphi Dsouza, convenor of the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), said that the East Indians have been organising an annual rally for more than a decade. However, they have been joined by Kolis, Agris, and Kunbis this year. “Almost 70 to 80% of our demands are similar,” said Dsouza.

One of the demands is about special planning rules for their villages. The community is worried about the government approving Slum Rehabilitation Authority schemes in the villages. They fear that this deprives them of the full benefits of redeveloping the villages. The East Indians, who are Roman Catholics who converted to the religion in the 16th and 17th centuries, trace their origins to Koli, Agri, Bhandari, Kunbi, and other castes.

Main Demands By The Group

Special development policy for localities

Housing policy

Establishment of East Indian, Agri, and Koli Bhavans in each city in MMR

Promotion of food and architectural heritage

Official recognition of East Indian, Agri, and Koli dialects of Marathi

Representation in local civic bodies

Benefits under a special policy for Bhumiputra

Special planning rules for villages to prevent displacement from SRA schemes