Mumbai’s Iconic Vada Pav & Misal May Get Costlier As Pav Prices Jump By ₹10 Per Packet |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s beloved street foods, such as vada pav and misal pav, are likely to become more expensive after a sharp increase in pav prices across the city triggered fresh inflation concerns among consumers and food vendors.

Pav Prices Jump By ₹10

Bakeries across Mumbai have increased the prices of pav, with the cost of a 12-piece pav packet rising by as much as Rs 10 in recent days. The price of a single pav, which was commonly sold at around Rs 3 earlier, has now increased to nearly Rs 4, according to an India TV report quoting bakery operators and local vendors.

Vada Pav, Misal To Be Expensive Soon?

The sudden hike is expected to directly impact some of Mumbai’s most iconic and affordable food items, especially vada pav, misal pav and pav bhaji, which depend heavily on pav as a staple ingredient.

Pav remains one of the most widely consumed food products in Mumbai’s daily life due to its affordability and availability. From roadside stalls to restaurants and households, it is consumed extensively with snacks, curries and fast food dishes. However, with the increase in prices, both consumers and vendors are expected to feel the pressure.

Food stall owners say rising raw material, packaging and transportation costs have forced bakeries to revise rates upward. Vendors fear they may now have no option but to increase prices of food items sold to customers. The increase is also expected to affect household budgets, particularly among middle-class and lower-income families that rely on pav as an economical food option.

The latest increase comes amid a broader rise in food and fuel inflation in Mumbai. Bread prices had already gone up recently, while rising petrol and diesel costs have increased transportation and logistics expenses across sectors.

With Mumbai’s famous street food ecosystem heavily dependent on pav, the impact of the price rise may soon become visible at roadside stalls, eateries and fast-food counters across the city.

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