Mumbai's Iconic A.H. Wheelers To Close Across Western Railway Network; Here Is Why

Mumbai Railway Station's iconic A.H. Wheeler & Co. have been directed to shut 55 multi-purpose stalls (MPS) across the Western Railway (WR) network. The WR has directed contractors to shut the stalls as their five-year contract came to an end on March 31. Notably, in 2021, these AH Wheeler & Co stalls were converted into multi-purpose stalls under a revised commercial model, which has now ended.

A report by Mid Day stated that with the shutdown directive for the 55 stalls, the Western Railway has, however, decided to preserve a special Wheeler stall at the Mumbai Central Terminus, as it still has its original design.

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Citing an official, the report added that other Wheeler stalls in Mumbai are small cubicles, but this is the only one that has maintained its original look, so it will not be removed, instead, it will be used for another purpose. The MPS included not just books, newspapers and magazines, but snacks and beverages.

Meanwhile, these iconic stalls have been a familiar part of Mumbai's railway stations for generations, holding a special place in the memories of Mumbaikars since childhood. Wheelers were more than just bookstalls, it became a place to find a companion in the form of reading during travel, while for others, it was a starting point to develop a reading habit. Comics like Chacha Chaudhary and Champak became popular travel reads, often picked up just before boarding a train. While many others simply strolled by, drawn to the attractive display of newspapers, magazines, and books.

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Why are the contracts not being renewed?

The contracts were not renewed due to financial reasons. Sources told The Indian Express that the stalls were leading to revenue losses for Western Railway, as A.H. Wheeler did not agree to the revised, higher licence fees.

About A.H. Wheeler & Co

A.H Wheeler & Co. Ptv. Ltd, commonly known as A.H Wheeler, was founded by French magnate Emile Moreau and Indian businessman T K Banerjee in 1877 in Prayagraj.

The name AH Wheeler was named after Moreau's friend Arthur Henry Wheeler, a London-based bestselling author.

In 2004, 258 A.H. Wheeler stalls were spread across railway stations in India, contributing around 80 per cent of the revenue earned by Indian Railways from book sales.

Plain Tales from the Hills, written by Rudyard Kipling, was sold at these AH Wheeler stalls as the Indian Railway Library Series.

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